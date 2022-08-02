Watch CBS News

Missing dog found in Rockland County storm drain

Ginger, a corgi mix, was missing for days until someone heard whimpering coming from a Rockland County storm drain. CBS2's Tony Aiello spoke with community volunteers, who helped bring Ginger to safety.
