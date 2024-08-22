Watch CBS News

Missing child in Brooklyn found by Chopper 2

There were reports of a missing 9-year-old boy in Midwood Thursday. Chopper 2 was over the scene, and spotted the child who fit the description on the family's rooftop. CBS New York's Dan Rice reports.
