Watch CBS News

Meet the nominees: Gabby Beans

Gabby Beans is a first-time Tony nominee for her work as a Leading Actress in "The Skin of our Teeth." Beans made her Broadway debut in the Thornton Wilder play. She reacts to her Tony Award nomination and working with director Lileana Blain-Cruz.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.