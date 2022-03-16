Watch CBS News

Mayor Adams unveils NYPD anti-gun safety teams

With gun violence continuing unabated, Mayor Eric Adams has unveiled the new anti-gun teams tasked with getting weapons off the streets. CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer says they're already making a difference.
