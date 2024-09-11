Watch CBS News

Marking 23 years since the 9/11 attacks

The Tri-State Area on Wednesday marked 23 years since the 9/11 attacks with solemn commemorations in Lower Manhattan and across our area. CBS News New York's Tony Aiello has more on the events at Ground Zero.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.