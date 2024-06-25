Watch CBS News

Man shot dead in SoHo

The search is on for a suspect in a deadly shooting in New York's SoHo neighborhood Tuesday morning. Police said the man was unresponsive on the sidewalk after being shot multiple times. CBS New York's Nick Caloway reports.
