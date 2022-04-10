Watch CBS News

Looking back on Mayor Adams' first 100 days

The city is still battling COVID, there's rising gun violence and increasing homelessness. But while many of those metrics have yet to improve, the mayor said he's laid down the foundation for change. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.