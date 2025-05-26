Watch CBS News

Longtime U.S. Congressman Charlie Rangel dies at age 94

Charles Rangel, the former New York lawmaker who represented Harlem for four decades, has died. He was 94 years old. CBS News New York's Dick Brennan and Lisa Rozner report.
