Watch CBS News

Know Before You Go: Tuesday Nov. 29, 2022

Win or go home for Team USA in the World Cup; Deadly crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway; Red Alert for Wednesday's forecast; CBS2's Chris Wragge, Mary Calvi and Vanessa Murdock have a look at the news and weather headlines.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.