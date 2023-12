It's expected to be the busiest holiday travel season since COVID-19 pandemic This holiday season is expected to be the busiest since 2020, and new records are being set despite bad weather in some regions. According to AAA, more than 115 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from their home, and a record 7.5 million people are set to fly between today and New Year's Day. CBS News' Astrid Martinez has everything you need to know.