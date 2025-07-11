Interest on student save plan loans to resume on August 1st If you have student loans a change to your payment could be coming in just a few weeks. Starting August 1st the education department will resusme charging interest on fedeal student loans for borrowers in the "save" plan. The "save" plan was enacted by President Biden with hopes of reducing monthly payments based on income and family size. Andrew Pentis, Bankrate Consumer Lending Analyst and Certified Student Loan Counselor, breaks down the change.