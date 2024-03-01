In Focus: Fake product crackdown; organ transplant breakthrough; accurate weather forecasts “In Focus” is a 30-minute news talk show hosted by Maurice DuBois that spotlights local reporters and the work happening across CBS News and Stations. Featured in this episode is CBS Innovation Lab consumer reporter Ash-Har Quraishi on how the government and private businesses are cracking down on fake products being sold across the U.S., CBS News Los Angeles’ Rudabeh Shahbazi on a breakthrough in organ transplant medicine, and meteorologists from CBS News New York, Lonnie Quinn, CBS News Boston, Jason Mikell, and CBS Philadelphia, Kate Bilo, on how local CBS stations in the northeast are working together to make their forecasts more accurate than ever before.