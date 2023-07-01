Watch CBS News

Fourth of July travel already setting records

The Fourth of July weekend is already setting a record in the skies. The TSA says it screened nearly 2.9 million people Friday -- an all-time high since the agency was founded in 2001. Cristian Benavides reports for CBS New York.
