Five Boro Bike Tour returns to NYC on Sunday

This weekend is the Five Boro Bike Tour with tens of thousands of cyclists all over the city on roads and bridges that will be closed to vehicular traffic on Sunday. CBS News New York's Dave Carlin reports on what you need to know.
