FDNY chiefs' demotions cause major controversy

The FDNY commissioner was booed Tuesday at a promotion ceremony following a shakeup in the ranks. Three chiefs were demoted, allegedly causing two senior officials to react in protest. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
