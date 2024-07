Eric Garner's mother reflects on her son's life 10 years after his death Wednesday marks 10 years since the death of Eric Garner, who died at the hands of a New York City Police officer after being taken down in what is now an illegal chokehold. CBS New York's Maurice DuBois sat down with Garner's mother, Gwen Carr, who shared deeply personal insights into her son's life, which until now have been largely overshadowed by the tragedy of his death.