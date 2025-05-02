Watch CBS News

Ducklings hatch from Long Island farm devastated by bird flu

100,000 ducks at Crescent Duck Farm were euthanized because of bird flu, but the USDA allowed the owners to keep the remaining eggs. CBS News New York's Jennifer McLogan reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.