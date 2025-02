Dad asks why nearby FDNY units didn't respond when son was in cardiac arrest We know that every second counts during a medical emergency, but a man in cardiac arrest in the Bronx had to wait nearly 20 minutes before paramedics showed up. After his death, his father learned multiple available units were just down the block. So why weren't they dispatched? CBS News New York investigative reporter Mahsa Saeidi looks into the system that kept the first responders in the dark.