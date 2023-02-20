Watch CBS News

Congratulations Grandpa Otis Livingston!

CBS2's Otis Livingston is now a grandfather. His daughter, Alexandria, and his son-in-law, Brooks, welcomed their first born, Weston, into the world. Weston was born Saturday morning, weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.