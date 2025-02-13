Watch CBS News

Commuters help after baby born on NYC subway

Commuters rushed to help after a woman gave birth on board a New York City subway Wednesday. We're not showing the faces of the mother or the baby out of respect for their privacy. CBS News New York's Derick Waller reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.