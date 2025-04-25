Watch CBS News

Club Calvi starts reading "Didn't You Used to be Queenie Be?" by Terri-Lynne DeFino

Author Terri-Lynne DeFino talks all about "Didn't You Used to be Queenie Be?" with Mary Calvi
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.