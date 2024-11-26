Watch CBS News

Ceasefire now in effect between Israel, Lebanon

A ceasefire is now in effect between Israel and Lebanon. The United States brokered the deal, which went into effect two hours ago in both countries. It's being welcomed as an opportunity for peace. CBS News New York's Dick Brennan has reaction.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.