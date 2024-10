Can the Yankees stay alive in game 4 of the World Series? Another heart-breaknig loss for Yankees fans as the Bronx Bombers are now on the brink of elimination. The Dodgers took game 3 of the World Series last night at Yankee Stadium with a 4-2 victory. The Yankees, now hoping to avoid a sweep while the Dodgers look to win their eighth World Series championship title. CBS Sports writer, RJ Anderson previews game 4.