Buffalo supermarket shooting victims' families address gunman in court Families torn apart by the 2022 supermarket shooting in Buffalo stood in court and directly addressed the man who killed their loved ones Wednesday. Last May, a white supremacist shot and killed 10 Black people inside a Tops Supermarket and injured three others. Wednesday, he was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole. CBS2's Jessica Moore has more on the emotional moments from the courtroom.