Watch CBS News

Author Sarah Hwang's new book based on Dr. Seuss archived sketch | Book Club

"Gertrude Gish on a Dish on a Fish" by Sarah Hwang is inspired by an unpublished sketch by renowned children's author Dr. Seuss.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.