Watch CBS News

4 NYC deputy mayors announce their resignation

Four New York City deputy mayors announced their resignations Monday as the controversy continued to grow over the allegation that Mayor Eric Adams agreed to a quid pro quo to get his criminal case dropped. CBS News New York's Cindy Hsu reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.