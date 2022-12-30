Watch CBS News
Remembering Pelé's time in New York

By CBS New York Team

Soccer star Pele and Johnny Carson during a taping of the Tonight Show
Joe Dombroski/Newsday RM via Getty Images

Soccer star Pele watches as talk show host Johnny Carson bounces a soccer ball off his head during a taping of the "Tonight Show" at NBC studios in Manhattan on May 9, 1973.

Los Angeles Aztecs vs New York Cosmos

Rich Pilling/Diamond Images

North American Soccer League game on May 17, 1976 between the  New York Cosmos and Los Angeles Aztecs at Yankee Stadium.

Pele and Ethel Kennedy

PL Gould/IMAGES/Getty Images

Pele and Ethel Kennedy circa 1978 in Forest Hills, Queens.

Pele at United Nations

HENNY RAY ABRAMS/AFP via Getty Images

With United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan (L) at his side, Brazilian soccer legend Pele (R) answers a question at a press conference on the grounds of the United Nations to announce the launch of a cooperative relationship between the UN and the Federation Internationale de Football (FIFA) 18 June, 1999. 

Pele at New York Stock Exchange

DOUG KANTER/AFP via Getty Images

Brazilian soccer legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento "Pele" (C) joins New York Stock Exchange Chairman Richard Grasso (L) and Petrobras President and CEO Henri Philippe Reichstul (R) to ring the closing bell on August 10, 2000.

Cosmos at Empire State Building 2013

EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images

Brazilian soccer legende Pele symbolically turns on the lights topping the Empire State Building green, the color of the New York Cosmos soccer team, in New York, August 1, 2013. 

Cosmos at Empire State Building 2015

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

New York Cosmos soccer legend Pele poses at the Empire State Building observation deck April 17, 2015 in New York at an event to launch the start of the teams 2015 spring season. 

Hublot Fifth Avenue flagship boutique opening

Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

(L-R) Carlito Fuente, Pele and Usain Bolt attend the Hublot Fifth Avenue Flagship Boutique Opening at Hublot Boutique on April 19, 2016 in New York City.

"Pele: Birth of a Legend" premiere - 2016 Tribeca Film Festival

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Tribeca Film Festival co-founder Robert De Niro and former Brazilian footballer Pele attend the "Pele: Birth of a Legend" Premiere during the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC John Zuccotti Theater on April 23, 2016 in New York City.

"Pele: Birth of a Legend" premiere - 2016 Tribeca Film Festival

Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images

Retired soccer player Pele (C) speaks on on a panel with Jeff Zimbalist writer and director, Michael Zimbalist writer and director, Diego Boneta, actor, Ian Orlic, Producer, Benjamin Mathes, Producer, and Seth Michaels, actor, after the world premiere of 'Pele: Birth of a Legend' during the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival held at the John Zuccotti Theater at the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center on April 23, 2016 in New York City.

"Pele: Birth of a Legend" premiere - 2016 Tribeca Film Festival

Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images

Retired soccer player Pele and wife Marcia Aoki attend the world premiere of 'Pele: Birth of a Legend' during the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival held at the John Zuccotti Theater at the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center on April 23, 2016 in New York City.

