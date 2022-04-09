2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium





Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox / Getty Images Josh Donaldson #28 of the New York Yankees is mobbed by teammates after hitting a walk-off single in the 11th inning against the Boston Red Sox on April 8, 2022 at Yankee Stadium.

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox / Getty Images Matt Strahm #55 of the Boston Red Sox delivers during the eighth inning against the Yankees on April 8, 2022 at Yankee Stadium. It was his Boston Red Sox debut.

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium / Getty Images Giancarlo Stanton connects on a fourth inning home run against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 08, 2022.

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium / Getty Images New York City Mayor Eric Adams attends the game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 08, 2022.

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox / Getty Images Boston Red Sox players line up before the 2022 Major League Baseball Opening Day game on April 8, 2022 at Yankee Stadium.

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium / Getty Images Fans are seen prior to the game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 08, 2022.

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox / Getty Images Xander Bogaerts #2 of the Boston Red Sox scores during the first inning against the New York Yankees on April 8, 2022 at Yankee Stadium.

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium / Getty Images Actor Billy Crystal throws out the first pitch prior to the start of the game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 08, 2022.

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox / Getty Images Nathan Eovaldi #17 of the Boston Red Sox walks to the dugout before the 2022 Major League Baseball Opening Day game against the New York Yankees on April 8, 2022 at Yankee Stadium.

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium / Getty Images The New York Yankees look on during the Ukrainian National Anthem at Yankee Stadium on April 08, 2022.

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium / Getty Images Manager Aaron Boone looks on prior to the start of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 08, 2022.

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox / Getty Images Yankees fans cheer after a home run against the Boston Red Sox on April 8, 2022 at Yankee Stadium.

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium / Getty Images New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media prior to the start of the game against the Boston Red Sox on April 08, 2022.

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox / Getty Images Manager Alex Cora of the Red Sox shakes hands with Manager Aaron Boone of the Yankees before the game on April 8, 2022 at Yankee Stadium.

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox / Getty Images Players line up before the 2022 Major League Baseball Opening Day game on April 8, 2022 at Yankee Stadium.

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox / Getty Images Jackie Bradley Jr. #19 of the Boston Red Sox attempts to catch the home run hit by DJ LeMahieu of the New York Yankees during the eighth inning on April 8, 2022 at Yankee Stadium.

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images Aaron Judge doubles in the ninth inning during at Yankee Stadium on Friday, April 8, 2022.

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images Anthony Rizzo is greeted by teammate Aaron Judge after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Friday, April 8, 2022.

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images A view of Yankee Stadium during the game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees on Friday, April 8, 2022.

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images Gerrit Cole pitches during the game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Friday, April 8, 2022.

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images Josh Donaldson celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk off single in the 11th inning to beat the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Friday, April 8, 2022.

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images A general view of Yankee Stadium prior to the game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees on Friday, April 8, 2022.

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images Anthony Rizzo hits a two-run home run in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Friday, April 8, 2022.

2022 Opening Day at Yankee Stadium / Getty Images A Ukrainian flag is displayed at a vendor's stand as people walk by Yankee Stadium on the Opening Day as the Yankees face off against the rival Red Sox on April 08, 2022.