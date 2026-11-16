NYC Mayor Mamdani, Commissioner Tisch disband NYPD's Strategic Response Group

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced the disbanding of the department's Strategic Response Group on Monday.

The SRG is the NYPD's special operations unit used for counterterrorism and crowd control. It has faced criticism for heavy-handed responses at protests.

The goal is to separate protest response from counterterrorism, according to a news release from the mayor. Getting rid of the SRG was one of Mamdani's campaign promises.

"New Yorkers exercising their constitutional right to protest should not be met with the same police response as a terrorism threat. We are establishing a new, civilian-led approach that prioritizes dialogue, engagement and de-escalation," Mamdani said, in part.

Mamdani and Tisch announced a host of reforms that will begin in January. They will be implemented at no additional cost and without hiring or letting go of any officers, according to the release.

"I believe strongly that the NYPD must always be willing to examine how we operate and make improvements. I would never support changes that diminish the NYPD's ability to protect New Yorkers, or that put our officers in a position where they lack the resources necessary to confront a serious threat. These changes will make us a stronger, more effective department," Tisch said in a statement.

A new civilian-led Community Dialogue and De-escalation Division (CDDD) within the mayor's Office of Community Safety will be created along with the First Amendment Support Team (FAST). The two teams will work together to prepare for and respond to protests, according to a statement from the mayor's office.

The CDDD will not have weapons or arrest powers. FAST will consist of 30 uniformed officers trained in communication and de-escalation.

The NYPD will also establish a new Patrol Support Division with officers who will spend most of their time on patrol-related duties and receive specialized crowd management training.

The SRG's counterterrorism functions, including heavy weapons deployments, will be consolidated within the NYPD's Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureau.

Other reforms include restrictions on tactics and weapons officers can use during protests, including long guns, tear gas and pepper spray.

PBA President Patrick Hendry slammed the decision.

"Today is not a good day for New Yorkers who just want a safe and orderly city. Mayor Mamdani is showing his true colors: he's willing to put your safety and police officers' safety at risk to appease his radical base," he said in a statement. "So the next time your life is disrupted by demonstrators who are blocking bridges and roadways or causing chaos on our streets, remember: Mayor Mamdani is on their side, not yours."

New York City Council Member Phil Wong said the group is an important public safety resource that responds to major incidents and disorder.

"Yet Mayor Mamdani is more interested in dismantling specialized police units to appease activists than strengthening the NYPD. I've introduced legislation to create a separate, permanent street-takeover unit because these dangerous gatherings are getting out of hand," he said in a statement. "We need to keep the SRG, establish a dedicated unit to deal with street takeovers, and hire more police officers. Instead, the mayor is shuffling officers around without adding a single cop."