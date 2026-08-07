NYC Mayor Mamdani, NYPD to discuss security plan for Dominican Day Parade in Manhattan

New York City officials will be discussing security efforts ahead of the 44th annual Dominican Day Parade.

The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. Sunday in Midtown Manhattan. It will begin along Sixth Avenue at 37th Street and will continue up to 54th Street. The Dominican Day Parade promotes the culture, folklore and popular traditions of the Dominican Republic.

The theme of this year's parade is "Identidad y Cultura," translating to Identity and Culture.

The grand marshal of the parade will be Dr. Ramon Tallaj, who is the founder and chairman of SOMOS Community Care. The nonprofit is a network of healthcare providers servicing Medicaid and Medicare beneficiaries in underserved, immigrant and minority communities in the city.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani will be discussing security with NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch and Rep. Adriano Espaillat at 2 p.m. Friday.

CBS News New York will stream the press conference. It can be viewed in the live player on this page.

The briefing comes after the NYPD made 16 gun-related arrests during the Dominican Day Parade in the Bronx and the activities following on July 26.

Click here for more parade information.