Zohran Mamdani will be burdened with great expectations when he becomes mayor. Here's what New Yorkers want.

With Zohran Mamdani now officially the mayor of New York City, New Yorkers in all five boroughs are filled with hopes and fears.

CBS News New York spoke to many of them in the leadup to the inauguration, and, as expected, many didn't mince words when it comes to what they expect from him.

Be a mayor for everyone

Reporter Ali Bauman's day began with breakfast at Zabar's, where she asked an Upper East Side resident what she hopes to see from the city's new mayor.

"Someone who has good ideas about the schools and someone who's not gonna let his own biases affect his ability to work well with all New Yorkers, and I think he can do that," the woman said. "I'd tell him to be really careful about not getting embroiled in any politics that doesn't have to do with running New York."

She was a tad more optimistic about a Mamdani administration than her neighbor is.

"Crime is an issue. Keeping businesses around is an issue," the neighbor said. "Balance dreams with reality a little bit."

It was a tough crowd behind the counter, too.

"He's making great promises he can't live up to. That's all politicians do," a worker said.

"Remember, the people put you there and you gotta be a voice for the people," another person said.

Be an advocate for immigrants and the homeless

Later, Bauman headed uptown to Cafe Royale in the South Bronx.

"One thing I really like about Zohran is that he speaks up for immigrants and that's something that's really important to me as well," resident Ramon Cuaya said.

Cuaya said the recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids have made some of his relatives afraid to go outside.

"I just want him work together with the president, see that there's a compromise, and when it comes to the ICE raids, it just needs to be toned down," Cuaya said.

At a bodega across the street, the thought was about the extremely less fortunate.

"Take care of the homeless. Put them in a real hospital. A lot of them need mental health," one person said, adding when reminded about Mamdani's relative inexperience, "Yeah, he might be too eager."

The cost of living

Over in Queens, the neighborhood of Astoria knows Mamdani well. Residents said they have some kind of an idea what type of mayor Mamdani will be because he has represented them in the state Assembly.

"Food is getting expensive and a lot of people are finding a hard time to put food on the table," Rashid Bicine said.

Bicine said he believes Mamdani will make the city more affordable.

"He's gonna work harder to improve our infrastructure, to create jobs, to give people hope in the American dream," Bicine said.

Ana Rondon, the manager of Duzan on Steinway Street, said she's thinking about having kids and hopes Mamdani delivers on his promise of free child care.

"It's a lot of single moms here, single parents here. They don't have someone to cover for their kids. When they finally get a nanny, then basically whatever they're working that day is to spend on babysitting," Rondon said.

In Brooklyn, Bauman spoke to Bedford-Stuyvesant residents also concerned about rising prices.

"New York City is a great city, but things are getting very expensive. It's not easy," Esline Lewis said.

Bauman found Lewis bargain hunting at a hardware store.

"I want [Mamdani] to care for the city and to make the city better by improving safety. That's very important," Lewis said.

At a nearby barbershop, Raymond White said, "I am hoping for some rent stability."

White said he sees Mamdani's limited resume in government as an asset.

"I wouldn't say that I'm concerned about his age or his experience. I think if anything, it brings a fresh outlook on things," White said.

Put your money where your mouth is

On Staten Island, the thought of Mayor Mamdani wasn't as positive.

"You know what the biggest problem is, though, unfortunately? The choices they freakin' give us. Come on now," said Massimo Felici, chef at Don Cheech in the Shore Acres section. "Free buses, free health care and free rents ... I watched 'The Wizard of Oz,' as well. Did you believe in it?"

Felici said he thinks New Yorkers are better off clicking their heels than waiting on Mamdani to bring down the cost of living.

"Explain to me how you're gonna get it done without sabotaging the fact that you're gonna get investors out of the city," Felici said.