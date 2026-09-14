NYC Mayor Mamdani, AG James to make immigration-related announcement

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and state Attorney General Letitia James are set to make an immigration-related announcement Monday morning.

The attorney general's office said it involves new legal action to protect immigrant families.

No other details were released.

CBS News New York will stream the news conference at 11 a.m. It can be viewed in the live player on this page.

Mamdani has been critical of the Trump administration's stance on immigration, particularly the use of mass deportation efforts.

In July, the mayor highlighted immigrants in his America 250 speech, saying they are an essential part of the country.

At the beginning of the year, Mamdani issued an executive order to protect New Yorkers from "abusive immigration enforcement" by the Trump administration.

The order stated city agencies can't share information collected for city purposes with federal immigration authorities.

The announcement comes as the Trump administration continues to crack down on immigration nationwide.

The president recently ended Temporary Protected Status for tens of thousands of Haitian immigrants. TPS is a humanitarian immigration program extended to immigrants facing unsafe conditions in their home country. Advocates say the termination of the program for Haitians jeopardized some 40,000 immigrants in New York City alone.