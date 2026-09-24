Video shows Brooklyn rabbi attacked and bloodied on steps of his home

A Brooklyn rabbi was brutally attacked and left bleeding outside of his home in Borough Park on Wednesday night.

His wife spoke out Thursday, describing the pain of seeing her husband bruised and suffering after the assault on the steps of their home, which was caught on surveillance video.

The NYPD took into a custody a man who allegedly attacked a rabbi outside his home in Borough Park, Brooklyn, on Sept. 23, 2026. CBS News New York

The footage shows the moments police say a man walked up to the 66-year-old victim at around 9 p.m. on Dahill Road and began hitting and choking him, leaving him battered and bleeding.

The NYPD said officers rushed to the scene and a suspect was quickly taken into custody, charged with assault and harassment.

Blood spots were still visible at the scene on Thursday.

"Terrible, terrible, we are not safe," said the rabbi's wife, who asked that she and her husband not be identified. "It's traumatizing. The picture keeps repeating in my mind continuously."

The victim's wife said her husband was rushed to the hospital, suffering from severe pain.

"He is very badly bruised. He had bad back pain and he's traumatized," she said.

Police said it was a random attack and not a hate crime, but members of the Jewish community were rattled, with some saying an attack on a rabbi hits especially hard.

"There are a lot of antisemitic events that are occurring in Brooklyn and around the world. Obviously, it's very hard to hear these things. I work here and it makes me nervous for sure," Borough Park resident Daniel Alter said.

For the rabbi's family, the focus is on his recovery. His wife said she is hoping the physical and emotional wounds from the attack will heal, but added she wants justice for her husband.

"I have no problems with my neighbors. Everyone is nice here, but this [assailant], he belongs behind bars," she said.