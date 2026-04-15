Controversial YouTuber Sneako sucker punched during NYC livestream

Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy, better known online as Sneako, was attacked while livestreaming in New York City Tuesday.

It happened at around 5:30 p.m. on Lafayette Street near East 4th Street.

Video of the incident shows Sneako walking down the street, looking at his phone, when another man wearing a "Dr. Pepper" T-shirt walks up to him and punches him in the face. The man then pulls Sneako down to the pavement. The rest of the encounter could not be seen in the video.

Sneako, 27, told responding NYPD officers he'd been assaulted and pepper-sprayed. He suffered minor injuries.

"I'm fine, we got it handled," he posted a short time later on social media.

The suspect is still at large, and the investigation into the incident continues.

Sneako is a controversial streamer who was previously banned from YouTube and Twitch for violations of their codes of conduct. Rep. Ritchie Torres previously called out Sneako for antisemitism.

In June of last year, Sneako interviewed former Mayor Eric Adams at Gracie Mansion, which drew criticism.