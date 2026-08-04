Family of man killed in Yonkers shooting says he was in the wrong place at the wrong time

The family of a man killed in a shooting in Yonkers on Sunday night says he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Brandon Garcia, 21, was fatally shot, and four teenagers were injured when a teenager allegedly opened fire from across the street.

Carlos and Rosa Garcia say their family moved from New York to Virginia five years ago, and Brandon Garcia, who was adopted, was in Yonkers to visit his birth mother.

"There has to be justice. There's gotta be justice. Somebody gotta do something," Carlos Garcia said. "He was just in the wrong place."

"He was gonna come home on Wednesday, this Wednesday," Rosa Garcia said. "We bought him a nice car, and he was doing well. He had a nice girlfriend, and it's just, it's not fair."

Brandon Garcia with his adoptive mother and sister Family handout

"I used to go in his room every day and play Fortnite, and he taught me how to play games and stuff," said Josalina Garcia, Brandon's 12-year-old adoptive sister. "He used to come in my room and dance and sing ... I'll just miss him."

Yonkers Police say a 14-year-old girl was shot in the left leg, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the stomach, a second 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg, and a 16-year-old boy was shot in the left shoulder. All four are expected to survive.

A 15-year-old Yonkers boy is charged with murder and attempted murder.

"He took mine away for no reason at all. And how do you do this? How do you wake up in the morning? How do you feel right now, killing my son and hurting other children?" Rosa Garcia said.

Police believe they have the murder weapon – a handgun that was reported stolen by its owner in Georgia.

The Yonkers Gang Unit is investigating all the circumstances of the shooting, including the possibility it was part of some kind of initiation.