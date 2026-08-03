4 involved in shooting in Yonkers, police say

Four people were involved in a shooting Sunday night in Yonkers, according to police.

Officers responded to the area of Elm Street and St. Casimir Avenue just after 10 p.m.

Investigators have been working in two separate taped-off areas. One is around the Ultimate Gas Station at New School and Elm Streets, and another is farther up on Palisade Avenue.

It's unclear if the four involved were shot and what their conditions are. It's also unknown what led to the gunfire.

Yonkers police have only confirmed an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.