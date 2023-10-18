Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: No criminal charges in Yonkers crash that killed 70-year-old Chris Kenney O'Rourke

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

No criminal charges in death of Yonkers woman hit by driver
No criminal charges in death of Yonkers woman hit by driver 00:34

YONKERS, N.Y. -- Police and prosecutors say there will be no criminal charges in the death of a beloved Yonkers community volunteer.

Seventy-year-old Chris Kenney O'Rourke died June 11 while walking on North Broadway near her home.

Police say a 54-year-old White Plains woman drove onto the sidewalk, struck O'Rourke and then smashed into a house.

Yonkers Police and the Westchester district attorney tell CBS New York an extensive investigation, including toxicology, did not turn up sufficient evidence to support criminal charges.

O'Rourke's family says it is difficult to accept the driver won't be prosecuted.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 18, 2023 / 7:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.