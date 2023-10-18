Police: No criminal charges in Yonkers crash that killed 70-year-old Chris Kenney O'Rourke

No criminal charges in death of Yonkers woman hit by driver

YONKERS, N.Y. -- Police and prosecutors say there will be no criminal charges in the death of a beloved Yonkers community volunteer.

Seventy-year-old Chris Kenney O'Rourke died June 11 while walking on North Broadway near her home.

Police say a 54-year-old White Plains woman drove onto the sidewalk, struck O'Rourke and then smashed into a house.

Yonkers Police and the Westchester district attorney tell CBS New York an extensive investigation, including toxicology, did not turn up sufficient evidence to support criminal charges.

O'Rourke's family says it is difficult to accept the driver won't be prosecuted.