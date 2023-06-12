1 woman killed, 1 injured after car slams into Yonkers home

YONKERS, N.Y. -- A 70-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car while walking on the sidewalk in Yonkers.

It happened Sunday night on North Broadway.

Investigators say the car then went over a retaining wall and crashed into a home, injuring another woman inside.

CBS2 spoke with her sister Monday.

"A car came flying down the block and, I guess, hit the wall next door and flew up in the air and went right through my windows, and everything just came down and crushed on my sister," she said. "It sounded like a big explosion."

She was hospitalized but is expected to be OK.

The 54-year-old driver was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. It's unclear if they will face charges.