Fire in Yonkers spreads to multiple buildings, causes at least 1 collapse

Dozens of people have been displaced after a fire spread to multiple buildings in Yonkers on Friday, causing at least one to collapse.

Flames engulfed four residential buildings on School Street just off South Broadway around 7 p.m., officials said.

First responders said the fire quickly spread from one building to three neighboring structures, along with parked cars.

Dozens of people were displaced after a fire spread to multiple buildings in Yonkers, causing at least one to collapse, on Jan. 16, 2026. CBS News New York

The building where the fire started fully collapsed, Yonkers fire officials said.

The cold, icy conditions made the battle even more challenging for fire crews.

"As the building collapsed into the street, almost simultaneously as the first arriving units were pulling up, they were confronted with one building fully involved, collapsed, set a couple cars on fire," Yonkers Fire Commissioner William Fitzpatrick said. "There was downed power lines ... It did hamper the initial efforts getting into the building because of the downed power lines."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters said there are no reported injuries, but upwards of 50 people are now displaced from their homes. The Red Cross is assisting them.