Passenger shot on board bus in Yonkers

Shooting on bus in Yonkers sends passenger to hospital

Shooting on bus in Yonkers sends passenger to hospital

Shooting on bus in Yonkers sends passenger to hospital

YONKERS, N.Y. -- A passenger was shot on a bus in Yonkers on Friday.

It happened just after 5 p.m. on board a Bee-Line bus at South Broadway and Ludlow Street.

Yonkers Police say as passengers were exiting, the bus driver heard multiple shots in the back of the bus.

One person was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.