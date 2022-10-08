Watch CBS News
Crime

Passenger shot on board bus in Yonkers

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Shooting on bus in Yonkers sends passenger to hospital
Shooting on bus in Yonkers sends passenger to hospital 00:20

YONKERS, N.Y. -- A passenger was shot on a bus in Yonkers on Friday.

It happened just after 5 p.m. on board a Bee-Line bus at South Broadway and Ludlow Street.

Yonkers Police say as passengers were exiting, the bus driver heard multiple shots in the back of the bus.

One person was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 7, 2022 / 9:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.