Watch CBS News
Crime

Leaders of yoga studio chain Yoga to the People accused of federal tax fraud

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

"Yoga to the People" leaders charged with tax fraud
"Yoga to the People" leaders charged with tax fraud 00:38

NEW YORK -- Three leaders of the now-defunct yoga studio chain "Yoga to the People" are facing federal tax fraud charges.

The donation-based yoga chain started on the Lower East Side in 2006 and expanded nationwide.

According to investigators, the business grossed more than $20 million, but the group running the studios didn't file tax returns or pay personal income taxes for at least seven years.

Investigators say the studio leaders accepted donations in cash, paid instructors off the books and did not keep financial records.

If convicted, the defendants each face a maximum of 30 years in prison.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 24, 2022 / 7:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.