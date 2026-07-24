YMCA campers eat mushroom-laced edibles in New Jersey, police say

A group of campers ate suspected mushroom-laced edibles at an East Orange YMCA in New Jersey, according to police.

Officers responded shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday to the summer camp on North Arlington Avenue. They received a report that multiple children ages 10 to 13 ate a variety of the edibles.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a camp counselor saw one child passing out what appeared to be candy to other children. A short time later, one of the kids said they didn't feel well, and 12 additional campers reported having similar symptoms.

Emergency medical personnel responded to evaluate the kids, who were determined to be stable. One camper was taken to a nearby hospital as a precautionary measure due to a pre-existing medical history, according to police.

Officers said a suspect was identified and no charges have been filed.

The YMCA said it is against policy for campers to share food with each other.

"When staff noticed campers having an adverse reaction to the substance, we immediately enacted our emergency protocols, contacting emergency services, parents and the police," a statement from YMCA read. "The safety of every child in our care is our highest priority."

Police Chief Phyllis Bindi said detectives are figuring out how the child got the edibles in the first place and if any criminal offenses were committed.

"This incident is deeply concerning, particularly because it involves the safety and well-being of children," Bindi said. "The East Orange Police Department takes incidents involving suspected controlled substances extremely seriously."

Officers are reminding parents and guardians to speak with their children about the dangers of eating unknown food, candy or other products.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the East Orange Police Department at 973-266-5000.