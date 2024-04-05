Yankees set to host Toronto Blue Jays for 2024 home opener in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees will play their home opener Friday in the Bronx. They face the Toronto Blue Jays at 1:05 p.m.

It's a big day for baseball fans, who should be feeling good about the start of the season. The Yankees opened with a four-game sweep against the Houston Astros, then won two of three games against the defending National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Yankees will step onto the field with high expectations but also some renewed confidence after making a blockbuster trade over the offseason to acquire slugger Juan Soto. This will be the first time fans see him in pinstripes.

The 25-year-old joins Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton in the lineup, as they try to get back into the postseason after missing in 2023.

Aside from all the baseball excitement, fans will also find an expanded and elevated dining menu.

"Let's remember the people that have given me the ability to serve olive oil fried meatballs and cheesy garlic bread at Yankee Stadium," said Chef Christian Petroni. "The whole thing's unreal. You can pinch me everyday, and I still won't believe you."

Gates are scheduled to open at 11 a.m., with pregame ceremonies starting at 12:30 p.m. Fans should plan to arrive early and bundle up.

The Yankees announced this week they are pushing back the start time for Monday's game against the Miami Marlins to avoid the "challenges of playing through Monday's solar eclipse, including potential in-game delays." The game was scheduled to start at 2:05 p.m. but has been moved to 6:05 p.m.