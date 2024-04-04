Start time for Yankees-Marlins game pushed back due to eclipse

NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees are pushing back the start time for Monday's game against the Miami Marlins due to the solar eclipse.

The game was scheduled to begin at 2:05 p.m., but the Yankees said Thursday that after "reconsidering the challenges of playing through Monday's solar eclipse, including potential in-game delays," the league and the team decided to reschedule the game to 6:05 p.m.

Gates will open at 3 p.m.

The first 15,000 guests will receive a special Yankees solar eclipse t-shirt.

The eclipse is expected to peak at 3:25 p.m. in New York City.

Officials are urging New Yorkers to protect their eyes during the event. You should not look directly at the eclipse without proper eclipse glasses, and consumers should beware of fakes.

Free eclipse glasses are available at various locations around New York City and across the state.

The state health department is also reminding both drivers and pedestrians to be careful, stay alert and avoid getting distracted when out and about during the eclipse. Drivers should use their headlights when driving during the eclipse.

CBS News New York will stream live coverage of the event from 2 to 4 p.m. with Chief Weathercaster Lonnie Quinn in Rochester and CBS2 News at 5 Anchor Kristine Johnson in Niagara Falls, along with reporters across New York and New Jersey.