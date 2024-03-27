Yankees take on Houston Astros on opening day 2024. Here's what to know

NEW YORK -- Historically, the Yankees have been a pretty safe bet on opening day.

New York begins its quest for its 28th World Series championship -- and first since 2009 -- when it takes on the Houston Astros in the opener of a four-game series at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Minute Maid Park.

The Yankees are 82-40-1 all-time on opening day, including wins in six of their last seven, while the Astros are 33-29.

The Yankees have won five of their last seven meetings with the Astros in the regular season, but Houston defeated New York in the AL Championship Series in 2017, 2019 and 2022.

The opener and the series finale will be broadcast on the YES Network, the second and third games will air on Apple TV+ and FOX, respectively. To see the club's full regular season game and TV schedule, please click here.

After this series, the Yankees start a three-game set in Arizona against the Diamondback before taking on the Toronto Blue Jays in the home opener on April 5.

Yankees projected starting rotation

Due to the elbow injury reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole suffered early in spring training, Nestor Cortes will make the opening day start opposite Houston's Framber Valdes. Cortes, a veteran left-hander, endured a disappointing 2023 season, as injuries limited him to just 12 starts and a record of 5-2 with a 4.97 ERA, a season after going 12-4 with a 2.44 ERA in 28 starts.

After Cortes, the Yankees will try to get by on the mound until Cole's possible return at the end of May with lefty Carlos Rodon, who had a disastrous first season in the Bronx in 2023, veteran right-hander Marcus Stroman, who has ace stuff when on his game, but is better suited in the middle of the rotation, and 28-year-old righty Clarke Schmidt, who went 9-9 with a 4.64 ERA in 33 appearances, including 32 starts, last season.

The Yankees' temporary fifth starter appears to be Luis Gil, a 25-year-old righty who has limited MLB experience, but was dazzling in spring training, thanks in great part to his near-100 mph fastball.

If Gil falters, they could turn to Will Warren, a 24-year-old right-hander who the club believes will eventually be in the rotation full-time.

Yankees projected bullpen

Clay Holmes will resume his role as closer. In addition, the Yankees will likely utilize right-handers Jonathan Loaisiga, Ian Hamilton, Clayton Beeter, Luke Weaver, and Nick Burdi, plus lefties Caleb Ferguson and Victor Gonzalez, in various roles.

The relievers will be a work in progress because three key pieces are currently sidelined with injuries -- right-handers Tommy Kahnle, Lou Trivino and Scott Effross.

Yankees projected starting lineup and bench players

In the field, the Yankees made some big changes they hope will lead to a vast improvement over the 82-80 record from last season that resulted in them missing the playoffs for the second time in eight years.

The acquisition of slugger Juan Soto will give superstar Aaron Judge that dangerous sidekick in the middle of the order the Yankees expected Giancarlo Stanton to be. That's not to say Stanton won't have a bounce-back season, but at this point it appears the offense will center around Judge and Soto, players that not only hit for power but also get on base at a high rate.

By position, the Yankees' opening day starters figure to be:

Catcher: Jose Trevino

First base: Anthony Rizzo

Second base: Gleyber Torres

Shortstop: Anthony Volpe

Third base: Oswaldo Cabrera

Outfield: Alex Verdugo (left), Judge (center), Soto (right)

Designated hitter: Stanton

Bench: With starting third baseman DJ LeMahieu on the injured list to start the season, the Bombers will likely stick with Cabrera, as long as he produces at the plate. Cabrera can also play multiple positions, a versatility that is in short supply around the league.

The Yankees acquired super-utilityman Jon Berti from the Florida Marlins on Wednesday in a three-team trade. Berti, 34, can play third base, second base and shortstop, plus all three outfield spots.

Austin Wells is expected to split time with Trevino at catcher. Ben Rortvedt was sent to the Tampa Bay Rays in the Berti deal.

The Soto trade with the San Diego Padres brought in a key piece in Gold Glove outfielder Trent Grisham, who manager Aaron Boone would have no issue starting at a moment's notice and would certainly use as a late-game defensive replacement.

With Oswald Peraza currently out with a shoulder injury, Jahmai Jones is still in the mix for a roster spot as a reserve infielder.

And let's not forget young slugging outfielder Jasson Dominguez, who made quite an impression late last season before he was forced to undergo Tommy John surgery. The 21-year-old is expected back sometime this summer.