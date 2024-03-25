Where to get free "I Love NY" eclipse glasses for April 8 total solar eclipse in New York

New York excited for April 8 total social eclipse: What to know before the big event

New York excited for April 8 total social eclipse: What to know before the big event

New York excited for April 8 total social eclipse: What to know before the big event

NEW YORK -- Limited edition "I Love NY" solar eclipse glasses are now available statewide ahead of the April 8 total solar eclipse.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and state officials caution New Yorkers to protect their eyes and beware of fake glasses.

"Looking at the sun without proper eye protection can literately cause permanent damage," State Operations Director Kathryn Garcia said on March 25, two weeks before the big event. "We have special eclipse glasses that will be available in limited quantities at our welcome centers and at our thruway rest stops across the state."

Garcia said the state even has a special eclipse playlist, featuring everything from "Here Comes the Sun" to "Total Eclipse of the Heart."

The April 8 total solar eclipse will travel through the western part of the state, including cities like Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse. Celebrations are planned all weekend long, and traffic is expected to be heavy.

Most of the surrounding Tri-State Area will be outside the path of totality, but will see the moon cover about 90% of the sun.

I Love NY eclipse glasses

The state is distributing the free "I Love NY" eclipse glasses at 30 locations, including welcome centers and service areas.

Around the New York City area, they are available at Penn Station's Moynihan Train Hall, the Long Island Welcome Center on the Long Island Expressway Eastbound in Dix Hills and the Hudson Valley-Catskills Welcome Center at Woodbury Commons in Central Valley. See the full list.

Adirondacks Welcome Center on I-87 Northbound in Glen Falls

Lake Placid Visitor Bureau on Main Street in Lake Placid



Capital Region Welcome Center on I-87 Northbound in Hannacroix



New Baltimore Service Area on I-87 North & Southbound in Hannacroix



Mohawk Valley Welcome Center on I-90 Westbound in Fultonville

Southern Tier Welcome Center on I-87 Northbound in Kirkwood

Mohawk Service Area on I-90 Eastbound in Amsterdam

Indian Castle Service Area on I-90 Eastbound in Little Falls

Iroquois Service Area on I-90 Westbound in Little Falls

Schuyler Service Area on I-90 Westbound in Frankfort

Oneida Service Area on I-90 Eastbound in Westmoreland

Chittenango Service Area I-90 Westbound in Canastota



National Comedy Center on West 2nd Street in Jamestown

Central NY Welcome Center on Destiny USA Drive in Syracuse

Finger Lakes Welcome Center on Lakefront Drive in Geneva

Port Byron Service Area on I-90 Eastbound in Port Byron

Warners Service Area on I-90 Westbound in Warners

Junius Ponds Service Area on I-90 Westbound in Phelps

Clifton Springs Service Area on I-90 Eastbound in Clifton Springs

Seneca Service Area on I-90 Westbound in Victor



Western NY Welcome Center on Alvin Road in Grand Island

Pembroke Service Area on I-90 Eastbound in Corfu

Clarence Service Area on I-90 Westbound in Clarence



Hudson Valley | Catskills Welcome Center at Woodbury Commons in Central Valley

Ardsley Service Area on I-87 Northbound in Hastings-on-Hudson

Plattekill Service Area on I-87 Northbound in Plattekill

Modena Service Area on I-87 Southbound in Modena



Long Island Welcome Center on the Long Island Expressway Eastbound in Dix Hills



Moynihan Train Hall at Penn Station in Manhattan



North Country Welcome Center on Collins Landing Road in Alexandria Bay



Experts say it is important to wear protective eclipse glasses, which are 1,000 times darker than sunglasses and adhere to international safety standards. See the American Astronomical Society for an approved list.

"If you buy a pair of eclipse glasses online or from a store, please make sure they are from a trusted source," Garcia said. "If you can see your hand in front of your face with the glasses on, if you can see, they're not good."

NASA warns not look at the eclipse through a camera lens, binoculars or telescope -- even while wearing eclipse glasses -- because the solar rays could burn through the lens.

"During the eclipse, as the sunlight dims, our eyes go through a fascinating shift, called purkinje. What it means is that we're more sensitive to colors. Reds may appear to fade, while greens and blues will come alive," said Garcia. "Pay attention to how colors around you change -- a great science experiment. And ask people in your group to wear red and green so that you can have the full effect."

You can also try to view the eclipse indirectly with a homemade pinhole projector.

CBS News New York will stream live coverage of the eclipse from 2 to 4 p.m. on April 8 with Chief Meteorologist Lonnie Quinn reporting in Rochester and CBS2 News at 5 Anchor Kristine Johnson in Niagara Falls.