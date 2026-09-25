Volpe hits 2-run double in 6th inning, Yankees beat Orioles 6-3 for doubleheader split

Anthony Volpe hit a two-run double in his first appearance at shortstop since Aug. 1 and the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 Friday night for a doubleheader split.

Ryan McMahon hit a run-scoring single in the fifth and rookie Spencer Jones had an RBI single in New York's three-run sixth.

Volpe gave the Yankees (93-68) a 4-0 lead with a fly ball in a three-run sixth that carried over right fielder Rece Hinds and bounced into the stands. He hit hitting .265 (11 for 49) with nine RBIs in 14 games since he was recalled from the minors on Sept. 10, raising his season average to .245.

Volpe made his big league debut at third base during New York's 10-2 loss in the opener. The only ball hit toward Volpe was a drive off the third-base bag by Christian Encarnacion-Strand.

In the nightcap, Volpe caught a popup by Dylan Beavers in the fourth and dropped a throw from catcher Austin Wells on a stolen base by Christian Franklin in the sixth.

Heliot Ramos and Luis García Jr. added RBI singles in the seventh. Garcia was in a 3-for-38 slide before his hit gave the Yankees a 6-1 lead.

Will Warren (11-6) struck out seven and allowed three hits in 3 2/3 innings after Ryan Yarbrough pitched 2 1/3 innings. Warren is likely to be on New York's postseason roster as a reliever.

Brent Headrick, pitching in his 81st game, loaded the bases in the seventh, and was aided by left fielder Cody Bellinger's jumping catch on Leody Taveras' sacrifice fly. Headrick finished the seventh by striking out Hinds.

Alexander Cornielle allowed a homer to Dylan Beavers on his first big league pitch in the ninth and an RBI double by Taveras. He finished his debut in the rain by striking out Christian Franklin with a sweeper.

Baltimore (79-82) clinched its second straight losing season.

After homering twice in the opener to increase his AL-leading total to 43, Pete Alonso went 1 for 3 with a pair of walks.

Baltimore starter Brandon Young (9-6) allowed one run and two hits in five innings.

Up next

Baltimore RHP Shane Baz (6-15, 4.11) pitches Sunday weather permitting.