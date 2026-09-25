Pete Alonso homers twice to take over AL lead as Orioles rout Yanks 10-2 in doubleheader opener

Pete Alonso homered twice to take over the American League lead with 43, including a 471-foot drive deep into the left field bleachers, and the Baltimore Orioles routed the New York Yankees 10-2 in a doubleheader opener on Friday.

Dylan Beavers had his first career grand slam in a five-run fourth and Jeremiah Jackson added an inside-the-park homer in the sixth.

Alonso hit rookie Brendan Beck's first-pitch slider in the third inning, becoming the first Oriole since Mark Trumbo in 2016 with seven straight hits that were homers.

Alonso singled in the fourth and three innings later hit a changeup at least halfway up the left field bleachers for a 9-1 lead, the fourth-longest homer in the major leagues this year.

Alonso moved out of a four-way tie for the AL home run lead. His 113 RBIs tied St. Louis' Alec Burleson for the big league high and the most by an Oriole since Chris Davis' 117 in 2015.

It was Alonso's 29th multi-homer game and third this year.

Beavers hit Baltimore's sixth grand slam this season, a drive into the right-field seats for a 7-0 lead.

Jackson added Baltimore's second inside-the-park homer this year when he hit a fly ball that went over center fielder Spencer Jones' glove at the warning track in front of New York's bullpen. The ball caromed in front of the fence and Jackson crossed the plate ahead of right fielder Amed Rosario's throw.

Baltimore starter Trevor Rogers allowed one run and five hits in four innings. Albert Suárez (3-0) pitched four innings for the win.

Rosario had an RBI single for the Yankees, who honored Hall of Fame pitcher CC Sabathia by retiring his No. 52 and giving him a plaque in Monument Park in a pregame ceremony.

Anthony Volpe debuted at third base for the Yankees and had a double by Christian Encarnacion-Strand hit the bag go over his head in the ninth.

Beck (0-2) allowed seven runs and six hits in five innings.

Up Next

RHP Brandon Young (9-5, 3.62 ERA) starts for Baltimore in Game 2.