Stanton has first steal since 2020, hits 2-run single in Yankees' 9-7 win over Marlins

Giancarlo Stanton stole his first base in the regular season since 2020 and had a go-ahead, two-run single to help the New York Yankees beat the Miami Marlins 9-7 on Saturday night for their first 7-1 start in seven seasons.

Stanton snapped a 6-6 tie in the eighth with a clean single to left field off Michael Petersen (1-1) after the reliever walked three. In the seventh, Stanton swiped second for his first steal in a non-playoff game since Aug. 3, 2020.

The Yankees won in their final at-bat for the first time this year after Javier Sanoja hit a tying two-run double off Camilo Doval in the eighth. Brett Headrick (1-0) finished the eighth, and David Bednar loaded the bases before getting his fourth save.

Cody Bellinger helped the Yankees rally from a four-run deficit through four innings by hitting a two-run homer in the fifth and lifting a sacrifice fly in the sixth for a 5-4 lead.

Trent Grisham started New York's three-run sixth with an RBI base hit and Aaron Judge followed with a tying single off Anthony Bender.

After drawing 11 walks Friday in an 8-2 win, the Yankees had 10 more.

The Yankees won their fourth straight after a short outing from Ryan Weathers against his former team. Acquired from the Marlins on Jan. 13, Weathers allowed three runs and six hits in 3 2/3 innings.

The game was delayed for about 10 minutes in the fourth when plate umpire Ron Kulpa exited after taking a foul ball off his mask. Scott Barry moved from first base to the plate and the game finished with three umpires.

Up next

Max Fried (2-0, 0.00 ERA), who has pitched 13 1/3 scoreless innings, was set to start Sunday for the Yankees against RHP Chris Paddack (0-1, 18.00).