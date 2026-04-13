Yankees defeat Angels 11-10 after Judge, Grisham, Trout all hit 2 home runs

Aaron Judge and Trent Grisham both homered twice and the New York Yankees scored on a game-ending wild pitch in a three-run ninth inning to overcome Mike Trout's two homers and five RBIs in an 11-10 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night that stopped a five-game losing streak.

Judge and José Caballero each hit a two-run homer off Yusei Kikuchi for a 4-0 second-inning lead on an unseasonably warm 77-degree night, but Caballero's error on Trout's fourth-inning leadoff grounder to shortstop led to four unearned runs.

Grisham's pinch-hit, three-run homer off Shaun Anderson lifted New York into a 7-4 lead in the fifth. Trout, like Judge a three-time AL MVP, retied the score with a three-run drive in the sixth against Jake Bird.

Mike Trout celebrates with Angels third base coach Keith Johnson after hitting a three-run home run. Yuki Iwamura / AP

Judge's homer off Anderson leading off the bottom half gave him 47 multi-homer games, one more than Mickey Mantle and trailing only Babe Ruth's 68 among Yankees.

Josh Lowe knotted the score at 8 with a seventh-inning sacrifice fly, and Trout's two-run drive in the eighth off Camilo Doval put the Angels ahead 10-8 with his 31st multi-homer game.

Grisham, who had five RBIs, tied the score at 10 with a two-run homer against closer Jordan Romano (0-1) in the ninth. Caballero doubled and stole third without a throw. And after Austin Wells walked, Caballero scored when Romano bounced a full-count slider to Ryan McMahon to the backstop.

José Caballero celebrates with teammates after scoring. Yuki Iwamura / AP

Judge has 374 homers, one more than teammate Paul Goldschmidt. New York slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who leads active players with 454, missed by about a foot with a double off the center-field wall in the fifth. Trout has 408 homers.

Paul Blackburn (1-1) pitched a perfect ninth for the win.

Caballero allowed Trout's grounder to glance off his glove for an error, leading to a 28-minute, 55-pitch top of the fourth that ended with Trout's bases-loaded flyout to the center-field warning track.

Jorge Soler doubled for the Angels' first hit and his AL-high 17th RBI. Jo Adell and Logan O'Hoppe hit two-out RBI singles off Will Warren, who threw 37 pitches in the inning while getting two outs. Yankees reliever Fernando Cruz walked a pair of batters, including Zach Neto with the bases loaded.

Up next

New York's Ryan Weathers (0-1, 2.81 ERA) and the Angels' Reid Detmers (0-1, 4.60) start Tuesday in a matchup of left-handers.